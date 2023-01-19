Game #46: Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

If there was ever a measuring stick game for the Blueshirts, it’ll be tonight against the league leading Boston Bruins. Entering tonight’s game on pace for nearly 140 (!!!) points, the Bruins have buzzsawed through the majority of the league throughout the first half of the season. Boston defeated the Islanders by a 4-1 margin last night, and enter tonight’s contest in the midst of a 14-1-3 stretch.

In there quest to knock the Bruins off their perch, the Rangers will get Chris Kreider back in the lineup. Having recovered from his upper body injury, Kreider’s return has resulted in Sammy Blais watching tonight’s action from the press box. All hands on deck will be needed if the Blueshirts want to pull out a victory, so Kreider’s return couldn’t come at a more opportune time.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

The Boxford, Massachusetts native will skate on the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko. Keep an eye on Kreider as he looks to spark the Rangers en route to a victory that would put the rest of the league on notice regarding the Rangers.

Enjoy the game!