Game #47: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Rangers have finished their lull in the schedule and are set to kick off their final week of games before the league wide All-Star break. After only playing once in the previous six days, tonight will mark the first of three games the Blueshirts will play over the next five days. Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and the rest of the Florida Panthers are set to make their only trip into Madison Square Garden of the 2022-23 campaign tonight.

New York and Florida will be clashing for the second time this month. The Blueshirts were in Florida on New Year’s Day and defeated the Panthers by a 5-3 margin in their building, which means a win tonight will wrap up the season series in favor of New York. Tonight’s contest will also mark the debut of a new set of forward lines, ones that Gerard Gallant first ran through at practice on Saturday.

Player to Watch: Adam Fox

As one of the six defenseman set to dress for the Blueshirts tonight, Fox will be on the ice in a blue #23 jersey.

