Bantering Points: 1/24/23

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 6, FLA 2 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Rangers survived a back and forth first period before pulling away from the Panthers as the game went on in order to expand their cushion on a playoff spot (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks notes that Sammy Blais’ future in hockey is murky beyond this season due to the winger’s inability to get back up to speed following last season’s ACL injury (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker chatted with Jake Leschyshyn about his desire to carve out his own place in the NHL rather than follow in his father’s footsteps (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word that Igor Shesterkin has yet another painstakingly close miss as he attempted to score an empty net goal (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory over the Panthers (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

