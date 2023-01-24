Bantering Points: 1/24/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, FLA 2 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers survived a back and forth first period before pulling away from the Panthers as the game went on in order to expand their cushion on a playoff spot (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that Sammy Blais’ future in hockey is murky beyond this season due to the winger’s inability to get back up to speed following last season’s ACL injury (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker chatted with Jake Leschyshyn about his desire to carve out his own place in the NHL rather than follow in his father’s footsteps (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that Igor Shesterkin has yet another painstakingly close miss as he attempted to score an empty net goal (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory over the Panthers (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Ottawa Senators’ assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with ALS (TSN)
- Eric Francis tells the tale of Johnny Gaudreau’s return to Calgary as he played his first game in the city since leaving as a free agent over the offseason (Sportsnet)
