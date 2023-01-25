Game #48: New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Open Thread

For the third consecutive game, the Blueshirts are set to square off with an Atlantic Division foe. After losing to the Boston Bruins and defeating the Florida Panthers, Gerard Gallant’s squad has traveled north of the border into Canada to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tonight’s game will be the only one the Blueshirts play in Toronto during the 2022-23 campaign. Having defeated the Maple Leafs by a 3-1 margin on December 15th, a win tonight will secure the season series for the Rangers.

Toronto came into their previous matchup with the New York riding high. The Maple Leafs had been in the midst of a 15 game point streak as a team, and star forward Mitch Marner was on a 23 game point streak before seeing both of those streaks snap against the Blueshirts.

Player to Watch: Will Cuylle

Recalled from AHL Hartford yesterday, Cuylle is set to make his NHL debut tonight. A native of Toronto, Cuylle will be skating in his hometown as he draws into an NHL lineup for the first time. Cuylle has had a decent but unspectacular first season in the pros, recording a 13-7-20 stat line in 39 games with Hartford prior to his recall. Keep an eye on Cuylle tonight as the product of the Lias Andersson trade makes his Broadway debut.

Enjoy the game!