Go Fund Me For Blueshirt Banter

Hey guys,

We’re still in the process of weighing a couple of options for what we can do with the site moving forward.

The option that I think is going to make the most sense for us — which is going to be the closest thing to what the interactions and space on this current website are like — is going to be pretty costly. This is on top of trying to keep the writers and editors who are losing their stipends at the end of February paid as we move through this transition.

We have set up — somewhat uncomfortably — a Go Fund Me to help these efforts. We’re going to do everything we can to make this as seamless as possible for you all, but I also want it to be as seamless as possible for the people who depended on (what little) money they were making from this place.

For full disclosure, we will likely need to move the site in at least some for of a pay-to-play. We’re not sure what that’s going to look like yet, but getting up-front funding will be a way to keep those costs down as we get rolling — since again, to do what I want to do is going to be a very big upfront cost to myself.

If you can’t donate, please don’t feel obligated to. If you don’t want to donate, again I understand. It’s why I’m trying to be as up front as possible with our future plans. Money is tight everywhere and this is not something I wanted to do in the first place, but I have to admit defeat here that a little cushion as we get going will go a long way.

The picture of the go fund me is an old one Mike made about me and Tony. I love this place. Little things like that remind me why I love this place so much. Your support through this has meant the world to all of us, and we look forward to seeing you guys on the other side.

When I get more updates on what that other side looks like, I will let you all know.

Thank you again!

The link is below if you want to donate or share.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-new-blueshirt-banter?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1