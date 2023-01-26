Rangers Ink Ben Harpur to Two-Year Extension

Today the New York Rangers announced the team’s newest contract extension. Ben Harpur will be a Blueshirt for the foreseeable future, or at least through the end of the 2024-25 NHL season, barring any roster moves. Per Larry Brooks, the AAV is $775,000.

Harpur started off the season playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack, but was called up to the team as Gallant decided Zac Jones needed more development and Libor Hajek wasn’t cutting it. The 6’6” towering defender has played in 18 games for the Rangers, posting a stat line of one goal and two assists. His one goal for the Blueshirts surprised mostly everyone, as it was scored against the current best team in the league in the waning minutes of the game as the Rangers were scrambling to even the score.

FIRST GOAL as a RANGER!! HARPUR!!



NYR down 3-1 pic.twitter.com/v3YrkSEq8A — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) January 20, 2023

It’ll be interesting to see what role Harpur continues in as the Rangers’ prospects further their development. Offloading Nils Lundkvist and demoting Zac Jones in favor of a player like Harpur is at best an interesting move for the squad and at worst a risk for the team in icing the best and deepest line up possible and fully competing when it matters most.