Bantering Points: 1/28/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, VGK 1 (5:00 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers opted to roll with Jaroslav Halak in their final game before the All-Star break, and rewarded their faith with a 33 save performance en route to a victory (CBS)
- Larry Brooks heard from Gerard Gallant about the team’s need to get more pucks on net and take advantage of opportunities to shoot the puck (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word of the lofty praise Gallant heaped on Adam Fox prior to last night’s victory (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano chatted with Ben Harpur about how close he was to retiring from pro hockey before the Rangers came calling for him (LoHud)
- Mercogliano also offered his takeaways from the Blueshirts’ final game of the first half of the 2022-23 campaign (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks due to a knee injury suffered on Wednesday (TSN)
- Adam Vingan goes in-depth on the performances of Matthew Tkachuk, Mackenzie Weegar, and Jonathan Huberdeau since the summer blockbuster involving the three of them (Sportsnet)
