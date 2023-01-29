Bantering Points: 1/29/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker discusses the two game NHL cameo Will Cuylle received prior to being sent back to AHL Hartford once the Rangers hit the All-Star break (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks writes his latest column extolling the virtues of the league’s division-focused playoff format, the Blueshirts’ decision to not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys on Pride Night, and more (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson argues that New York is in need of a high end right winger to add another scoring threat to the top six forward group (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on how the Rangers handled their Pride Night (LoHud)
- Michael DeRosa suggests the Chicago Blackhawks as a possible trading partner should the Blueshirts want to make a splash at the trade deadline (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Columbus Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks (TSN)
- The Edmonton Oilers signed University of Alberta student Matt Berlin to an ATO to serve as an emergency backup goaltender for last night’s game, and Berlin stood in goal for the final 2:26 of game time and stopped the only shot he faced (Sportsnet)
