Banter Preview: Rangers host red hot Hurricanes

New York Rangers hockey is back in action with a Metropolitan Division showdown against the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina is the top dog in the division right now and the Rangers trail them by 10 points and they have played one more game. Even with the Rangers’ going 7-2-1 over the last 10 GP, they come into this one as the underdog.

Unfortunately for the Blueshirts, the Hurricanes are absolutely on fire and riding an 11-game winning streak so... this one should be extra interesting.

Hurricanes’ record: 25-6-6

Hurricanes’ PP: 19.4% (23rd)

Hurricanes’ PK: 82.0 (8th)

Hurricanes’ GA/GP: 2.54 (2nd)

As you likely know, the Hurricanes' roster is overflowing with former Rangers, which always adds some intrigue to these games. Carolina’s projected roster includes Brady Skjei, Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast, and Antti Raanta. So there are plenty of familiar faces on the visiting team tonight.

Martin Necas is leading Carolina in scoring with 36 points in 37 GP and Andrei Svechnikov is their top goal-scorer with 19 on the year. As always, both will be players to watch. Raanta played Jan. 1 against the Devils where he gave up 4 goals on 28 shots against and is bringing an .897 Sv% into tonight’s game. He recently was named the NHL’s third star of the week for posting the longest shutout streak of the 2022-23 season. One way or another, goaltending should be a huge factor tonight.

Did you know Sammy Blais and Ryan Lindgren haven’t scored a goal this season? Well, now you do.

Enjoy tonight’s game.