Rangers Agree to Terms With Jimmy Vesey on Two-Year Extension

Jimmy Vesey has signed a two-year extension with the New York Rangers.

Jimmy Vesey’s extension has a $800,000 AAV per source, which gives Rangers flexibility.



Since coming back this season, org has praised his team first attitude and ability to move up & down the lineup. https://t.co/5rDXBiYKra — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 4, 2023

The Rangers brought Vesey back into the fold this offseason, first by having him on a tryout, and this year he’s been a valuable contributor to the team while making next to no money.

At $800,000 a year for two years, this extension is exactly the type of deal that the Rangers should be making to lock up depth that supports their main cast of players, and in the event he falters a year or two in the future he’s someone that can be assigned to the AHL through waivers.

Thus far Vesey’s posted a line of 6-6-12 in 38 games while also playing a valuable role on the team’s top PK unit. Per the Rangers, he ranks 4th in shorthanded TOI, and ranks second in fewest power play goals against per 60 (5.34) among forwards to have skated at least 50 minutes. Additionally, per Evolving-Hockey, Vesey has been worth 4.1 goals above replacement, which is 4th among forwards, and 6th overall among Ranger skaters.

Vesey’s return to the Rangers has been a great success story, and it is great news that he’ll be sticking around.