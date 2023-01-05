Game #40: New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens Open Thread

The Rangers have crossed the border into Canada and are set for an Original Six matchup with Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and the rest of the Monteal Canadiens. Led by former Blueshirt Martin St. Louis in his first full season as Montreal’s head coach, the young Canadiens entered the 2022-23 campaign expected to continue taking their lumps after earning the first overall pick last season, and they’ve taken their fair share of lumps thus far.

Entering tonight’s game at 15-20-3, the Canadiens are second to last in the Eastern Conference, with only the actively tanking Columbus Blue Jackets standing between them and the basement. After a pair of 5-3 victories over the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, the Rangers will look to extend their winning streak to three games with another strong effort tonight.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

Back in his native Quebec, Lafreniere will be skating against his boyhood team tonight. Lafreniere’s first trip into the Bell Centre early in the 2021-22 season was a highly anticipated affair, and Lafreniere found the back of the net during that game. Keep an eye on Lafreniere as he looks for another strong performance in his native area tonight.

Enjoy the game!