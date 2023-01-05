 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rangers Recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford Wolf Pack

By Tom Urtz Jr
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Rangers have summoned forward Gustav Rydahl to Montreal ahead of the team’s game vs. the Canadiens.

The 28-year-old pivot joined the organization this summer as a free agent from Färjestad BK of the SHL, and has appeared in 9 contests with the Pack thus far posting a line of 4-5-9. During his final year in the SHL, Rydahl went 15-15-30 in 44 games played in the regular season, and in the playoffs he tallied 6 goals and assists for 12 points in 19 games.

The reason for the callup could be insurance for Filip Chytil, as Gerard Gallant stated he was feeling under the weather and lacking energy during the team’s most recent win vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

It could be for another reason entirely, and we’ll likely learn more in the coming hours.

UPDATE: 11:37 AM.. that didn’t take long

Puck drop for tonight’s game vs. the Canadiens (15-20-3, 33 points) is at 7:00 p.m., and you can watch on MSG.

