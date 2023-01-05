Rangers Recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have summoned forward Gustav Rydahl to Montreal ahead of the team’s game vs. the Canadiens.

#NYR have recalled F Gustav Rydahl from @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 5, 2023

The 28-year-old pivot joined the organization this summer as a free agent from Färjestad BK of the SHL, and has appeared in 9 contests with the Pack thus far posting a line of 4-5-9. During his final year in the SHL, Rydahl went 15-15-30 in 44 games played in the regular season, and in the playoffs he tallied 6 goals and assists for 12 points in 19 games.

The reason for the callup could be insurance for Filip Chytil, as Gerard Gallant stated he was feeling under the weather and lacking energy during the team’s most recent win vs. the Carolina Hurricanes.

Asked about Filip Chytil and cutting down on his TOI last night, Gallant noted that he's been sick and "it looked like he didn't have a whole lot of energy" as part of the reason. Said he'll be back in his usual 3C spot tomorrow.



"He's been playing good hockey all year."#NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) January 4, 2023

It could be for another reason entirely, and we’ll likely learn more in the coming hours.

UPDATE: 11:37 AM.. that didn’t take long

#NYR Gustav Rydahl was recalled because Jonny Brodzinski’s wife went into labor! Mazel Tov to the Brodzinskis — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) January 5, 2023

Puck drop for tonight’s game vs. the Canadiens (15-20-3, 33 points) is at 7:00 p.m., and you can watch on MSG.