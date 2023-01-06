Bantering Points: 1/6/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, MTL 1 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A pair of goals from Filip Chytil and a solid effort out of Jaroslav Halak were enough for the Blueshirts to defeat the Canadiens and extend their winning streak to three games (CBS)
- Andrew Crane saw the game against Montreal as a potential trap game following New York’s win over Carolina, a trap the Rangers did not fall for (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson reports that Igor Shesterkin has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s latest victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- In the wake of the scary situation regarding Damar Hamlin of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL has had to make adjustments to its protocols regarding cardiac events over the years (NBC Sports)
- Arizona Coyotes’ prospect Dylan Guenther scored the Golden Goal as Canada defeated Czechia by a score of 3-2 in overtime to win the World Junior Championship (TSN)
Loading comments...