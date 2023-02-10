Game #52: Seattle Kraken vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Tonight marks the dawn of a new era in Rangerstown. Sammy Blais is a St. Louis Blue, Hunter Skinner is a Springfield Thunderbird, and Niko Mikkola and Vladimir Tarasenko are New York Rangers. Chris Drury swung a trade to pair those two players with a pair of draft picks to get a head start on the trade deadline action by bringing in Tarasenko and Mikkola from the Blues. Although the Blueshirts are in the midst of a successful 18-4-3 stretch, the team was in desperate need of a top end right winger.

Tarasenko is expected to slot into the right wing spot opposite Artemiy Panarin. The two Russians are friendly off the ice, and Drury reportedly chatted with Panarin prior to bringing Tarasenko onto the team. Tarasenko and Mikkola are expected to make their Broadway debuts tonight.

Player to Watch: Vladimir Tarasenko

With Sammy Blais off the team, #91 became available just in time for Tarasenko to claim it as he dons a Blueshirt for the first time. Keep an eye on Tarasenko as he makes his Broadway debut in front of what should be a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd.

Enjoy the game!