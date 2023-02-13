Artemiy Panarin Named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

The NHL has named Artemiy Panarin it’s 1st star from the previous week of action.

Artemi Panarin (@NYRangers), Erik Karlsson (@SanJoseSharks) and Clayton Keller (@ArizonaCoyotes) – who all recently participated in the 2023 Honda #NHLAllStar Weekend – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 12.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4ScvPKGRT1 pic.twitter.com/OwbiEWvwWW — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2023

Per the release:

Panarin, who made his first All-Star Game appearance in South Florida, led the NHL with 4-5—9 in four contests to propel the Rangers (31-14-8, 70 points) to a perfect week and their fifth straight win dating to Jan. 27. He collected two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames Feb. 6. Panarin then registered one helper in both a 4-3 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks Feb. 8 and a 6-3 win versus the Seattle Kraken Feb. 10. He capped the week by scoring a career-high four goals (including a natural hat trick that featured the game-winner) and matching a personal best with five points (last achieved March 12, 2022 at DAL: 1-4—5) in a 6-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 11.

Panarin scored NHL goals 200, 201, 202, and 203 on Saturday, and in the process improved his overall stat line to 16-43-59 in 53 games.

It was raining Bread last night



(Wait for it) pic.twitter.com/hQyjjLewhC — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 12, 2023

Panarin leads the team in scoring, and sits 9th in the league with 43 assists, and 20th overall in points. He’s behind his overall pace from last season, but here’s to hoping that he’s going to continue to play at this level down the stretch and into the playoffs.