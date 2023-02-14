Bantering Points: 2/14/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker believes that with Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola having recently arrived, now is a great time for the Rangers to embark on their annual western Canada road trip (NY Post)
- Walker also relays word that the forward lines Gerard Gallant threw together during Saturday’s win over the Hurricanes are expected to remain in tact at least for tomorrow night’s contest against Vancouver (NY Post)
- Michael DeRosa lists three teams that could be interested in dealing for Vitali Kravtsov (The Hockey Writers)
- Brian Abate looks back on the early season win against the St. Louis Blues that marked the turning point of the season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Mark Spector offers his take on the trade rumors connecting San Jose Sharks’ defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Edmonton Oilers (Sportsnet)
- Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Jakob Chychrun will sit as a healthy scratch at least for the remainder of the week as a trade looms (TSN)
