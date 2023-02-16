Bantering Points: 2/16/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, VAN 4 (4:57 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another multi goal effort from Artemiy Panarin, as well as a pair of goals from Mika Zibanejad, helped the Blueshirts hold off the Canucks for their sixth consecutive victory (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that with the goal last night being Chris Kreider 251st with the Rangers, the longest tenured Blueshirt has passed Mark Messier on the franchise’s all time goal list (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson points out that Jake Leschyshyn is still searching for his first point as a Ranger since being claimed off waivers from Vegas (Newsday)
- Stephenson also chatted with Filip Chytil about his drive to get better as a player and how its paid dividends dating back to his emergence during the playoffs last spring (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from New York’s latest victory in Vancouver (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Los Angeles Kings agreed to an eight year, $33 million contract extension with defenseman Mikey Anderson (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors his latest edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alexander Ovechkin revealed the death of his father to be the reason behind the recent leave of absence he took from the team (NBC Sports)
