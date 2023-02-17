Game #55: New York Rangers vs Edmonton Oilers Open Thread

Following their victory in Vancouver, the Rangers gave crossed the provincial line into Alberta as they continue their swing through western Canada. Tonight is the first half of a back to back set against the league’s Alberta-based teams, and the Edmonton Oilers will be hosting the Blueshirts tonight.

The first meeting between these two teams on November 26th has arguably been the lowest point of the 2022-23 campaign for New York. A 3-0 lead heading into the 3rd period in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd dissipated and had turned into a 4-3 regulation defeat by the time the clock hit 0:00 and dropped the Rangers’ record to 10-8-4. Since that collapse, Gerard Gallant’s squad has played to a 22-6-4 record and solidified their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Player to Watch: Jake Leschyshyn

Leschyshyn is an interesting player on the roster right now. Claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights following 22 scoreless games with them, Leschyshyn has skated in ten contests as a New York Rangers. In 32 games between the two teams, Leschyshyn currently has as many points on the season as you, me, or anyone else reading this. With the Oilers being the home team and having last change, don’t be surprised to see Leschyshyn matched up against Edmonton’s lethal top line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman at times throughout the night.

Enjoy the game!