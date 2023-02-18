Game #56: New York Rangers vs Calgary Flames Open Thread

Fresh off the heels of a wild game against the Edmonton Oilers less than 24 hours ago, the Rangers are back in action tonight for the final leg of their swing through western Canada. In an old Patrick Division battle, the Rangers will square off against the Calgary Flames for the second time this month.

The first game out of the All-Star break was a back and forth, 5-4 overtime victory for the Blueshirts that turned tonight’s meeting into one both teams marked on their calendars. Flames’ forward Milan Lucic took exception to hit levied against him by Sammy Blais in last week’s clash, but that ended up being Blais’ final game on Broadway before being shipped away to the St. Louis Blues. Jaroslav Halak will get the nod in goal after Igor Shesterkin’s victory last night.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

Lafreniere served as the overtime hero when these teams met back on February 6th, and he had more than his fair show of heroics once again last night. Lafreniere scored early in the 3rd period to New York’s deficit down to a single goal, and then buried the game winning shootout tally to earn his team a crucial second point last night. Tonight has “let down game” written all over it, but keep an eye on Lafreniere to see if he has anything to say about that.

Enjoy the game!