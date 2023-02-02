Bantering Points: 2/2/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker tells the tale of Jimmy Vesey’s first stint in New York, his journeyman stint prior to returning to the organization, and some comments from Rick Nash about Vesey’s early days with the team (NY Post)
- Devin Little examines some potential trade fits between the Blueshirts and Detroit Red Wings as the trade deadline approaches (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro writes that although Will Cuylle’s first NHL stint was limited to a dozen minutes spread across two games, the rookie forward brought some much-needed elements to the Rangers’ lineup (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Mark Stone underwent back surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely (TSN)
- New York Islanders’ forward Bo Horvat will skate for the Pacific Division team at All-Star weekend as a result of being named to that team prior to being traded away from the Vancouver Canucks (Sportsnet)
- Jori Negin-Shecter reports that New Jersey Devils’ associate coach Andre Brunette was arrested for DUI (Yahoo Sports)
Loading comments...