Rangers Waive Jake Leschyshyn

After it was announced that both Jake Leschyshyn and Vitali Kravtsov were scratched for “roster management reasons” there was bound to be more news coming. Today we get the next step in the Rangers’ Trade deadline saga, as the organization has just placed Leschyshyn on waivers.

#NYR Jake Leschyshyn placed on waivers.



Kevin Gravel cleared. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 25, 2023

Leschyshyn has been less than stellar in his time on Broadway. Playing in 13 games, the young forward has yet to register a point. It makes total sense that out of the two scratched players, he’d be the one the team would look to remove as a non-asset. This is perhaps the last piece needed for the Blueshirts to make a big move. Whether that’s for someone like Timo Meier or with all the attention surrounding Patrick Kane, is yet to be fully determined. But Vince Mercogliano points out a few things the Rangers would need to do to pursue another expensive piece, and that starts with waiving one of the scratched players.

With the NHL Trade Deadline less than a week away, the team has some work to do. Acquiring an NHL-caliber 4th line center should be at the top of their list, but it seems other things may be happening first.