Bantering Points: 2/26/23

Rangers News:
- Highlights: WSH 6, NYR 3 (4:58 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: New York’s losing streak continued as yet another sub-par effort in front of Igor Shesterkin left him hung out to dry on a day where a lot more than just a hockey game occurred for the team (CBS)
- Larry Brooks points to the Blueshirts’ need to clear cap space as quickly as possible as the reason behind the poor return in the Vitali Kravtsov trade (NY Post)
- Brooks also notes that between Kravtsov’s trade and the waiving of Jake Leschyshyn, the Rangers are now projected to have enough room to add Kane to the roster ahead of Friday’s trade deadline (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Gerard Gallant about the hit that knocked Ryan Lindgren out of yesterday’s game and into a sling by the time reporters made their way into the locker room post game (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday afternoon’s defeat (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft (TSN)
- The San Jose Sharks retired Patrick Marleau’s #12, becoming the first player in franchise history to have his number retired (Sportsnet)
- Boston Bruins’ goaltender Linus Ullmark scored an empty net goal during his team’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks (ESPN)
