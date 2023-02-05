Rangers Recall Blais and Cuylle from Wolf Pack

As All-Star Weekend concludes, the New York Rangers have announced two moves in preparation for their upcoming games this week.

#NYR say Will Cuylle has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack.



Plus, Sammy Blais has been recalled from his conditioning assignment. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 5, 2023

Blais was sent down to the AHL strictly on a conditioning stint as he was often the odd man out in Gallant’s nightly roster. While Blais has struggled to find his offensive game when with the Blueshirts, he quickly proved he didn’t belong in the AHL scoring 4 goals in 5 games, including this game-winning beauty.

Cuylle was called up in late January and got a few good looks, but as the team was heading into the All-Star break, the organization decided to send him back down to Hartford where he could continue playing. The Rangers’ 2020 2nd-round pick was having a productive season for the Wolf Pack. While not dominating, he was consistently scoring with 21 points in 42 games. He had taken on a major enough role, that he was recognized and elected to the AHL All-Star game, which due to his NHL team calling he will, unfortunately, be missing. The Rangers are hoping the shoot-first prospect can acclimate quickly to the NHL and make some noise, and to be frank he proved he wasn’t intimidated very quickly by dropping the gloves and holding his own in just his second NHL game.

The next Rangers game is tomorrow night at the Garden against the Calgary Flames. With a full 23-man roster, it will be interesting to see what next steps the team takes and what lines Gallant decides to ice.