Game #51: Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Fresh off the heels of a thrilling victory over the western Canada-based Calgary Flames, the Blueshirts are set to host yet another team hailing from up north. The Vancouver Canucks are coming into Madison Square Garden for their only trip into New York of the 2022-23 campaign tonight.

While the Blueshirts were victorious by a 5-4 margin in overtime on Monday, the Canucks fell to the New Jersey Devils by their own 5-4 score in overtime. That game marked the first since their trade of former captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. With their captain departed for greener pastures and needing to dig themselves out of 14 point hole in order to claim a playoff spot, Vancouver is a team that looks ready to go through the motions for the next two months before fading quietly into the offseason. Suffice to say, the Rangers have higher expectations than their opponents tonight, so winning is a must.

Player to Watch: Jimmy Vesey

Vesey is one of two former Canucks on the Blueshirts’ roster. Backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak spent the 2021-22 campaign in Vancouver, but he’ll be watching tonight’s action from the bench as Igor Shesterkin gets the start in goal. Vesey’s stint on Vancouver was a brief one. He appeared in 20 games as a Canuck during the back half of the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season, notching three assists while failing to score a goal before leaving in free agency. Keep an eye on Vesey in what stands to be a revenge game for the former Canuck.

Enjoy the game!