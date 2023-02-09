 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 2/9/23

By Jack McKenna
Vancouver Canucks v New York Rangers Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 4, VAN 3 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: A pair of first period goals staked the Blueshirts to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night as they defeated the Canucks (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks notes that for as great as Filip Chytil’s recent goal scoring surge has been for New York, it’ll be a little less great when the bell tolls for his upcoming contract negotiation in the offseason (NY Post)
  • Mollie Walker discusses how whether it’s with hits or assists, Jacob Trouba has made his presence felt in the first two games following the All-Star break (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word that if Gerard Gallant could have things his way, Artemiy Panarin and Mika Zibanejad will stay united as linemates (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

