Bantering Points: 2/9/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, VAN 3 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A pair of first period goals staked the Blueshirts to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the night as they defeated the Canucks (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that for as great as Filip Chytil’s recent goal scoring surge has been for New York, it’ll be a little less great when the bell tolls for his upcoming contract negotiation in the offseason (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker discusses how whether it’s with hits or assists, Jacob Trouba has made his presence felt in the first two games following the All-Star break (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that if Gerard Gallant could have things his way, Artemiy Panarin and Mika Zibanejad will stay united as linemates (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Nashville Predators agreed to a one year, $800,000 contract extension with forward Tommy Novak (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors a nearly complete version of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
