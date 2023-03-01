 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 3/1/23

By Jack McKenna
Chicago Blackhawks v New York Rangers

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks dubs New York the Rockstar Rangers in the wake of their all-in move to acquire Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks (NY Post)
  • Michael Leboff details why even in spite of the Blueshirts officially landing Kane, their Stanley Cup odds didn’t see much of a shift yesterday (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson reports that K’Andre Miller was handed a three game suspension for spitting on Los Angeles Kings’ defenseman Drew Doughty during Sunday’s game (Newsday)
  • Alex Chauvancy offers his grade on New York’s acquisition of Patrick Kane (The Hockey Writers)
  • $hayna Goldman and Dom Lu$zczy$zyn handed out their grade$ for the Kane trade (The Athletic)
  • Mark Lazeru$ and $cott Power tell the tale of how Kane wa$ able to more or le$$ force himself to Broadway even after the Ranger$ appeared to be out of the running (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a package centered around defenseman Tyson Barrie and a 1st round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft (Sportsnet)
  • Following a jam packed day of trades throughout the league, the trade bait board is beginning to thin out (TSN)

