Bantering Points: 3/11/23

Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that both Tyler Motte and Ryan Lindgren are inching closer and closer to a full bill of health and a return to the lineup (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson caught up with Igor Shesterkin to discuss his performance on Thursday and how that victory could be one to spark a turnaround for the star goaltender (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session in Buffalo (LoHud)
- Erin Casey lists the keys for the Blueshirts to perform well down the home stretch of the regular season as they prepare for yet another playoff run (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Ottawa Senators made a pair of trades yesterday, acquiring future considerations from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Jayce Hawryluk, as well as future considerations from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Kristians Rubins (TSN)
- The Philadelphia Flyers relieved Chuck Fletcher of his duties as general manager while naming former player Daniel Briere as the interim general manager (NBC Sports)
