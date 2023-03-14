Game #67: Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After four consecutive games away from home, the Blueshirts have returned to the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden to kick off a five game homestand. Five out of the upcoming six games will be intradivisional matchups, including tonight’s meeting with the Washington Capitals. The Blueshirts will be looking to avenge the 6-3 throttling the Capitals handed them back on February 25th, as well as secure their first win of the season series against Washington.

Currently sitting six points behind the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot, the Capitals have little room for error if they want to qualify for the postseason for their ninth consecutive season. Meanwhile, the Rangers saw their seven point lead in the standings over Pittsburgh be reduced to six following Sunday’s overtime loss. Making the playoffs won’t be an issue, but with two more games against Pittsburgh looming, the Blueshirts can ill afford to cede more ground.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

As the Blueshirts continue their tune ups heading towards the playoffs, the spotlight will be on Trocheck today. Keep an eye on him as the Rangers look to bounce back and get back into the win column tonight.

Enjoy the game!