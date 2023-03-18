Game #69: Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers Open Thread

For the third time in the last four games and the fourth and final time this season, the Rangers and Penguins are set to clash in a Metropolitan Division showdown. After dropping the first two games of the season series, Gerard Gallant’s squad picked up a nice 4-2 victory on Thursday to push Pittsburgh to ten points back in the standings for third place in the division. Yet another regulation win would give the Blueshirts a nearly insurmountable 12 point cushion with 13 games to go, and would also clinch the season series for the Blueshirts.

A non-regulation win for New York would result in a tie with both teams boasting 2-1-1 records head to head, while any type of win by Pittsburgh would be their third in the four game season series. Although these teams could meet again in the playoffs, tonight’s game is highly likely to be the final time they meet until the 2023-24 campaign.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

Kreider has a nice game against Pitsburgh on Thursday. New York’s longest tenured player scored the game winning goal midway through the third period and also tallied an empty net goal to solidify the victory. Keep an eye an Kreider as he looks to put forth yet another nice effort and help the Blueshirts bury the Penguins.