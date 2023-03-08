Bantering Points: 3/8/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks notes that K’Andre Miller is expected to return to the lineup tomorrow night after serving his three game suspension for spitting on an opposing player (NY Post)
- Brooks also highlighted the massive overhaul Gerard Gallant made to his power play units as he tries to find the right opportunities for each of the team’s star forwards (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses how the Blueshirts felt during yesterday’s first practice session since the trade deadline came and went (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano points out that Tuesday’s practice was Patrick Kane’s first since arriving on Broadway (LoHud)
- Erin Casey breaks down how all the salary cap gymnastics done to bring Kane to New York has put the Blueshirts in a financial bind for the remainder of the regular season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Philadelphia Flyers agreed to a one year entry-level contract with college free agent Will Zmolek (TSN)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ center Ryan O’Reilly is expected to miss four weeks following surgery to repair a broken finger (Sportsnet)
