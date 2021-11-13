Bantering Points: 11/13/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Steve Serby sat down with Igor Shesterkin for a Q&A session (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker heard from Jacob Trouba went from a big fish acquisition by the Blueshirts to one of their most prominent locker room leaders (NY Post)
- Neil Best marks the end of an era in New York sports talk radio, as the legendary Steve Somers hosted his overnight show on WFAN for the final time (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his observations from practice (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin scored the 742nd goal of his career last night, passing Brett Hull for sole possession of 4th place on the all time goal scoring list (NBC Sports)
- The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Nicholas Aube-Kubel on waivers (TSN)
- The Chicago Blackhawks have requested mediation with the team of lawyers representing Kyle Beach in the sexual assault case (Sportsnet)
