Bantering Points: 12/12/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Ethan Sears hears that even after defeating the Buffalo Sabres two nights ago, the Blueshirts realize they’ll need to play better moving forward (NY Post)
- Sears also reports that the Sabres’ potential game tying goal in the third period was incorrectly ruled offsides, and the league notifed the Rangers and Sabres of the ruling (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights how after toiling around the league, Dryden Hunt has earned a permanent spot in the NHL with his strong play on Broadway (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien relays word that Dallas Stars’ goaltender Ben Bishop’s career is over after a failed rehab effort on his injured knee (NBC Sports)
- The New York Islanders improved to 1-5-2 at their new arena after defeating the New Jersey Devils by a 4-2 margin (Sportsnet)
- Although Gary Bettman insists the Arizona Coyotes will be staying put, he didn’t completely shut down the possibility of further expansion into Quebec City (TSN)
