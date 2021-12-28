Rangers Recall Jones and Gettinger from Taxi Squad

With the team’s recent additions to the league’s COVID-19 protocol, it appeared the Rangers could be moving some players from the newly reformed Taxi Squad. Earlier this evening they made their move, recalling both Zac Jones and Tim Gettinger to the main roster in preparation for their trip to Florida.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have recalled defenseman Zac Jones and forward Tim Gettinger from their Taxi Squad.



Details: https://t.co/JxfpH5WKaR pic.twitter.com/paSxERXHM7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 28, 2021

Getting personal for a moment, I just wanted to say it’s about time the team made the move to bring in Jones this season. The young defenseman has been a stud for the Hartford Wolf Pack, and was beginning to take over games for long stretches. Having dominated at every level he’s played, it’s likely he could get a good long look, but it’s important to temper expectations as well. With Ryan Lindgren out, the team will have to do some rearranging on the back end, and they could easily decide to go the other way and scratch Jones in the upcoming games.

Tim Gettinger has been a prospect for the Rangers since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2016. Standing at 6’6”, it’s hard to believe he’s so often been the odd man out in the Ranger’s system, never playing more than four games a year for the team. The last two seasons, the twenty-three year old winger took a giant step forward, increasing his offensive output by averaging .81 points per game in comparison to .46 ppg the previous two seasons. Gettinger is a product of the powerhouse OHL junior team, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Many players have emerged from their program and have carved out a respectable career for themselves in the NHL. Gettinger deserves his chance. If the Rangers aren’t the ones to let him have it, it could be another team in a couple years.

Neither Jones or Gettinger are guaranteed to play, as the roster already had twelve forwards and six defenseman before they were recalled. It seems the move was made for flexibility and caution. We will learn more about their expected roles with the team tomorrow as they practice for their game against the Florida Panthers.