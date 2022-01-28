Adam Fox Placed on IR, Morgan Barron Assigned to Taxi Squad, Nils Lundkvist, and Tim Gettinger Recalled to Active Roster

The New York Rangers announced a series of roster moves highlighted by the placement of Adam Fox on injured reserve.

UPDATE: Tim Gettinger and Nils Lundkvist have been recalled to the active roster. Morgan Barron has been assigned to the #NYR taxi squad. Adam Fox (upper body) was placed on IR. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 28, 2022

Fox took a hit along the boards during the third period of Thursday’s loss vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, and never returned after going to the dressing room. After the game his injury was described as minor, and that he would be considered day-to-day.

It is possible his assignment has to do with the fact that the Rangers will play tonight, Sunday, and again on Tuesday before going on break. This assignment also could suggest he won’t be participating in the All-Star Weekend festivities, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Nils Lundkvist has been added to the roster in Fox’s absence, and Tim Gettinger has taken Morgan Barron’s spot on the roster. It will be interesting to see how the Rangers manage their defense vs. the Minnesota Wild, and how Gerard Gallant balance the youngsters with the veterans. A logical choice could see Lundkvist slide into Fox’s spot alongside Ryan Lindgren, as stylistically they are a compatible match.

We should know more before the game when Gallant meets the media, and here’s to hoping that whatever is ailing Fox isn’t too serious.