Filip Chytil Out At Least A Week With Upper-Body Injury

The New York Rangers will be without center Filip Chytil for at least the next four games.

Rangers say Filip Chytil will miss at least a week, minimum four games. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 24, 2022

Chytil left Sunday’s game after a collision with Mike Sillinger, and he was sidelined for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.

The loss of Chytil is a huge bummer as he was off to a very good start with two goals and an assist in addition to great underlyings in the five games he played prior to stepping on the ice for an 11 second shift on Sunday.

How valuable has Chytil been through 6 games?



His 63.06% shot share at 5v5 is the best on the team.



His 22.2% shooting % is 2nd best.



His 67.42% xGF is also 2nd.



His 1.31 xGA/60 is the best.



And he's the only regular skater who hasn't been on ice for a goal against.#NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 24, 2022

His exit comes just as Vitali Kravtsov returned to the lineup, and the hope was that the duo would help generate offense in the bottom six.

Chyti has had his share of bad luck with injuries, and just last year he missed 11 games due to various injuries. The year prior he missed 14 games to an upper-body injury after colliding with Evan Rodrigues then of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s to hoping that Chytil’s injury isn’t too serious, and he has a speedy and successful recovery.