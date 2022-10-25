Bantering Points: 10/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that if the Blueshirts want to keep up with Colorado during tonight’s game, they’ll have to match their opponent’s team speed (NY Post)
- Walker also believes that the timeline given by Gerard Dallant regarding Filip Chytil’s upper body injury could indicate a concussion (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano examines the impact of Chytil’s absence (LoHud)
- Denis Gorman chatted with Jacob Trouba what he thinks the Rangers need to do in order to get back in the win column (Newsday)
- Brian Abate highlights the need for New York’s defense to play better and keep up with their excellent offense and special teams (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Eric Engels discusses the current situation regarding Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price and the reality that his playing career is likely over (Sportsnet)
- After failing to land a contract in North America, veteran forward Tyler Ennis has signed with SC Bern of the Swiss league (TSN)
