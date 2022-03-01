Bantering Points: 3/1/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks discusses the Blueshirts’ offensive woes since returning from the All-Star break (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson wonders whether or not the team will make a serious effort to re-acquire J.T. Miller ahead of the trade deadline (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano details how K’Andre Miller’s second professional season has seen him take massive leaps in his development (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff sees New York’s recent struggles as proof that they’ll need to upgrade their forward depth ahead of the playoffs (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The league released a statement condemning the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, while also suspended business relations with Russian-based partners and suspending service of their Russian media properties (TSN)
- The IIHF has suspended the Russian and Belarusian national teams from international events and withdrawn all events scheduled to be hosted in Russia in the next year, most notanly the 2023 World Junior Championships (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz argues that although the Arizona Coyotes appear to be selling off everything not bolted down to the floor, the team should be weary of trading defenseman Jakob Chychrun barring an offer they can’t refuse (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...