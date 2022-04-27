Rangers Recall Zac Jones from AHL Hartford

Last night’s defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes locked the Rangers into a 2nd place finish in the Metropolitan Division. With no room to move up in the bracket and only a minimal chance at influencing who they’ll face on in the first round, the team has opted to recall one of their young blueliners for depth purposes:

UPDATE: #NYR have recalled Zac Jones from @WolfPackAHL. — x - New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 27, 2022

Jones had spent the months of January and February with the Blueshirts, recording two assists in 11 games before returning to Hartford in their playoff push that ended up falling short. Jones would’ve been one of New York’s “Black Aces” had he not been recalled at this time, but with the opportunity to rest veterans over the final two games of the regular season, the team decided to recall him now.

Having been somewhat lost in the shuffle due to the emergence of Braden Schneider, Jones will get a chance to demonstrate his capabilities once more with the playoffs around the corner. New York hosts the Montreal Canadiens tonight, and then wraps up the regular season with the Washington Capitals on Friday.