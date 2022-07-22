New York Rangers Re-Sign Tim Gettinger

The New York Rangers announced of their big RFA deals this afternoon as they locked up 6’6, 220lb Tim Gettinger to a one-year extension.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Tim Gettinger on a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/8Xkh6Y4Vdx — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 22, 2022

The former 2016 5th round pick has mostly served as mainstay for the Hartford Wolf Pack putting up ten goals and 25 points in 45 AHL games. Gettinger has had cups of coffee in New York, hitting a career high of eight games played with the big club last season.

Gettinger will spend most of next season with the Wolf Pack and will probably be high on the list of AHL recalls in the event of an injury on the big club.