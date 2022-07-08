New York Rangers Select Adam Sykora 63rd Overall

The New York Rangers entered the 2022 NHL Entry Draft with nothing really to do during the first round and then they had to wait until 63rd overall to get in on the fun. When their turn came, General Manager Chris Drury and the Rangers scouting team selected Adam Sykora, a Slovakian forward. Sykora is a 17 year old 5’10, 172lbs left-shooting winger that plays for Nitra MHC for the Slovakian Extraleague. This past season, the winger put up 10 goals and 17 points in 46 league games to go along with 2 goals and three points for Slovakia at the World Championships.

Welcome to New York, Adam! pic.twitter.com/Ww37SMwvTo — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 8, 2022

Here is a scouting report from EliteProspects: “Few players match Sýkora’s intensity on the ice. He’s all-in, every shift. He bounces from opponent to opponent, barely giving them any time to handle the puck, blocks shots like he’s immune to pain, and attacks loose pucks like the fate of the world depends on his ability to catch them.”

The Rangers next pick is at the end of the 3rd round, 97th overall. A pick they acquired from the Alexandar Georgiev Trade.