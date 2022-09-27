New York Rangers Assign Adam Sykora to HK Nitra of Slovak Extraliga

Today the New York Rangers announced the assignment of Adam Sykora, their top selection at the 2022 NHL Draft, to HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have returned forward Adam Sykora to HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga.



The 5’11” winger turned 18 earlier this month, and this assignment is one of the least surprising of training camp. Sykora dressed for the Rangers during their 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders, and logged 12:39 while recording two shots on goal. He also took a hooking penalty and a slashing penalty for good measure.

Sykora is a player with some solid upside, but he was never going to be an option this season. The Rangers need to utilize the preseason to get a look at players who could make it onto the roster, and trimming the camp list by one is a reasonable decision.

This year will be an important one for Sykora as he looks to take steps forward after being drafted, and he’s certainly a player fans will try to keep an eye on throughout the year.