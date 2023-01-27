Game #49: Vegas Golden Knights vs New York Rangers Open Thread

The Blueshirts are set to close out the first half of their season tonight as they square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Although teams around the league will continue to play regular season games through Wednesday night, New York will be out of action until February 6th following the conclusion of this game.

The Rangers and Golden Knights met in the Sin City back on December 7th. That game was tied 1-1 heading into the final frame before the Blueshirts exploded for four goals to pull away and earn a victory by final score of 5-1. Another win tonight will mark a season series sweep for Gerard Gallant over his former team, so this is one he’ll want his team to win heading into the All-Star break. In spite of Wednesday night’s overtime loss, Gallant has opted against any lineup changes up front.

Player to Watch: Jake Leschyshyn

When New York made their annual trip to Vegas earlier this season, Leschyshyn skated as a member of the Golden Knights. He recorded a hit, a shot on goal, and a team-low 7:22 of ice time. Leschyshyn would later be waived by Vegas and claimed by New York, so tonight will be something of a revenge game for him. Keep an eye on Leschyshyn as he looks to make his former team rue their decision to move on from him.

Emjoy the game!