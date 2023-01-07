Bantering Points: 1/7/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that in spite of how far behind the Rangers were in the standings compared to the Devils earlier in the season, they can jump ahead of the Devils in the standings with a regulation win today (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson also pointed out the slow start New York has overcame to reach the point of being having the opportunity to pass New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division (Newsday)
- Scott Blair reminisces on the biggest trades the Blueshirts have made in their franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Seattle Kraken assigned Shane Wright, the #4 overall pick from the 2022 Entry Draft, to OHL Kingston following the conclusion of the World Junior Championships (NBC Sports)
- Former Winnipeg Jets’ forward Michael Eyssimont was claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks (TSN)
- Jason Bukala details how consensus 2023 top prospect Connor Bedard will fare once he is drafted into the NHL (Sportsnet)
