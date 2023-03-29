Adam Sýkora Reassigned to Hartford Wolf Pack

Adam Sýkora has been added to the Hartford Wolf Pack’s roster, and he will now attempt to help the team in the final stretch of the season as they make a push for the playoffs. Sýkora’s name was on the AHL’s transaction’s page, and the news comes at a time in which his season with HK Nitra has ended.

The 19-year-old selected No. 63 overall at the 2022 draft ended the season with a line of 8-13-21 in 38 regular season games, and 1-3-4 in 8 playoff games. For context, Sýkora’s 21 points place him 3rd on his team in scoring, and 6 back of team leader Jozef Balaz. This production represents an improvement over his previous season in which he went 10-7-17 in 46 games, and it will be interesting to see what role he plays for the Pack.

Sýkora has a strong motor, and someone you notice on the ice because it looks like he’s been shot out of a cannon given his ability to absorb contact, give it back, and sacrifice his body from time to time blocking shots. We also saw over the summer he’s got good hands and is agile on his skates, and this kind of skill is something the Rangers hope will translate to pro hockey in North America.

Hartford sits 7th in the division, and one point behind Bridgeport who is occupying the final spot with a game in hand. The two teams will square off this evening, and a win by the Wolf Pack is almost a necessity at this point. In addition to Sýkora, Bryce McConnell-Barker, who recently signed his entry-level deal, also joined the team via an ATO. The addition of these two forwards will give Kris Knoblauch some options with upside, and that should be a welcome addition to a team that has mainly produced by committee with some veterans and journeyman leading the way along with rookie Will Cuylle.

There’s no telling what kind of minutes Sýkora or McConnell-Barker will get, but at this point having them around is a positive for the team, and should be exciting for fans. More importantly, it presents an opportunity for the Rangers to see where each player is at this point, and a chance to see how each adapts to increase competition and stakes. Having them be part of a playoff push and run is also good for their development, and hopefully Hartford is able to squeak in and around long enough for all involved to get some valuable playoff experience.