Bantering Points: 9/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks reports that the Blueshirts will look to trade Nils Lundkvist prior to the onset of training camp after the team’s top defensive prospect indicated he is unlikely to report to the team (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker relays word that Jimmy Vesey will be attending camp on a professional tryout (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano ranks Brennan Othmann as the top prospect in New York’s farm system (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones believes that Gerard Gallant’s first season on Broadway laid the foundation for what should be a successful second campaign (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- After trade rumors swirled for over a year, the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a seven year, $56 million contract extension with forward J.T. Miller (Sportsnet)
- The Winnipeg Jets agreed to a one year, league minimum salaried contract with veteran forward Sam Gagner (TSN)
